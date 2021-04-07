As Maharashtra Faces Covid-19 Jab Crunch, Many Vaccination Centres Shut

Also read Chose To Prioritise India For Two Months: Adar Poonawalla On Vaccine Export

Alarm bells were heard in Maharashtra on Wednesday as the state is expected to run out of Covid-19 vaccines within the next few days.

The development comes at a time when the state is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic. Mumbai on Tuesday logged 10,030 fresh infections and 31 fatalities. The city has 108 vaccination centres.

Taking stock of the situation, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday urged the Centre to immediately provide the state with more vaccines. Pednekar also asked chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, health minister Rajesh Tope and the Opposition to raise this issue with the Centre.

Earlier in the day, Tope had said many inoculation centres in Maharashtra are being shut due to a shortage of coronavirus vaccines and added the state now, has 14 lakh doses which will last three days.

"It is necessary that the Union government makes vaccines available for people," Pednekar said. In case there is a shortage, people would not be able to get the second dose of the vaccine which is mandatory to develop a strong immunity against Covid-19, she said.

The Mayor further said citizens are responding positively to the vaccination drive and a shortage will dent their enthusiasm.

Mumbai is one of India's worst Covid-19 hotspots and has witnessed an unprecedented surge in cases in the last few weeks. According to the BMC, 14,61,922 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the city till April 6.

(With PTI inputs)

