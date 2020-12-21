As New Covid Strain Spreads Across Europe, Maharashtra Govt Declares Night Curfew

The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in the state's municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK.

It was decided at the meeting that a night curfew will be imposed in municipal corporation areas between 11 pm and 6 am from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure, it said.

The statement said it has also been decided to make institutional quarantine mandatory for 14 days for those who arrive in the state from European and West Asian countries.

Passengers coming to Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by Covid-19, from other countries will be home quarantined, it added.

