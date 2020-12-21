December 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  As New Covid Strain Spreads Across Europe, Maharashtra Govt Declares Night Curfew

As New Covid Strain Spreads Across Europe, Maharashtra Govt Declares Night Curfew

The curfew will be imposed in the state’s civic corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 between 11 pm and 6 am

PTI 21 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
As New Covid Strain Spreads Across Europe, Maharashtra Govt Declares Night Curfew
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
As New Covid Strain Spreads Across Europe, Maharashtra Govt Declares Night Curfew
outlookindia.com
2020-12-21T19:02:36+05:30
Also read

The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in the state's municipal corporation areas from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK.

It was decided at the meeting that a night curfew will be imposed in municipal corporation areas between 11 pm and 6 am from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure, it said.

The statement said it has also been decided to make institutional quarantine mandatory for 14 days for those who arrive in the state from European and West Asian countries.

Passengers coming to Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by Covid-19, from other countries will be home quarantined, it added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Panchayat Polls Jai Ram Thakur’s Litmus Test Before Assembly Elections

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos