Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Aryan Khan Case: Lawyers Accuse Bombay HC Of Ignoring Application Against VIP Treatment Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son

Several lawyers have expressed their concerns after the Bombay High Court granted bail to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the cruise ship drugs case.

Aryan Khan Case: Lawyers Accuse Bombay HC Of Ignoring Application Against VIP Treatment Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son
Aryan Khan gets bail after spending 22 days in prison | PTI

Trending

Aryan Khan Case: Lawyers Accuse Bombay HC Of Ignoring Application Against VIP Treatment Of Shah Rukh Khan’s Son
outlookindia.com
2021-10-31T15:06:56+05:30
Jeevan Prakash Sharma
Jeevan Prakash Sharma

Jeevan Prakash Sharma

More stories from Jeevan Prakash Sharma
View All

Published: 31 Oct 2021, Updated: 31 Oct 2021 3:06 pm

The Bombay High Court’s order allowing bail application of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has caused strong resentment among a section of lawyers who had filed an application and opposed the early hearing of the case.

After the Sessions Court rejected the bail application of Aryan on October 20, his lawyers moved Bombay High Court and got the matter listed for October 26. Upset with the out-of-turn hearing, when bail applications of hundreds of others have been pending for months, lawyers had opposed it strongly.

A social worker Prakash Ramanalal Vakhariya had filed the application with support from the lawyers’ community. Senior advocate Subhash Jha argued the case for Vakhariya and demanded that the Aryan case should not have been given priority over those who had filed bail applications in other matters prior to him.

Related Stories

Aryan Khan Bail: Lawyers Ask Why HC Treating Bollywood Star's Son Differently, Demand Parity

Aryan Khan Back Home After 22 Days In Mumbai Prison, Emotional Reunion At 'Mannat'

Now, after Aryan has been granted bail, these lawyers allege that the High Court didn’t take up their application. “I had mentioned the matter to the court and the hon’ble judge had promised he would give me time to hear it. But he never entertained me at all,” Jha said.

Anand S Jondhale, a Supreme Court advocate who had supported the petition and was present in the court during the hearing, said, “I am appalled to read the bail order of the Hon’ble High Court. The order says that no one was present in the court to argue the application.”

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Another lawyer Sunil Lala added, “This is factually incorrect. We were there in the court the whole day. We even told the judge that we were present and he should hear us too.

These lawyers had opposed the out of turn hearing of the VIP cases. According to reports, 1,96,861 bail applications have been pending for days, months and years depending on cases before the various high courts in India.

Aryan’s case was not the first one in which a high court granted an out-of-turn date for hearing. Outlook has earlier reported how TV anchor Arnab Goswami's case was also listed and decided on priority in the Supreme Court.

Vakhariya’s application highlighted the disparity between cases as it said, “…accused in all those cases were languishing in jail for a fairly long time, however, this hon’ble court was pleased to not entertain the request…”

“The applicant (Aryan Khan) doesn’t deserve special treatment merely because he can afford requisition of service of senior advocate even for seeking circulation. The message would be sent otherwise is that there are differences in the standard for rich and poor,” it added.

Tags

Jeevan Prakash Sharma Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Explainer | Health Ministry Auctions E-Waste Worth Rs 13 Lakh, Why Are They Considered Hazardous?

Explainer | Health Ministry Auctions E-Waste Worth Rs 13 Lakh, Why Are They Considered Hazardous?

West Bengal: BJP Leader Rajib Banerjee Rejoins TMC At Tripura Rally

PM Modi To Hold Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts With Low Covid-19 Vaccine Coverage

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Indira Gandhi On Death Anniversary

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

31 Children Died By Suicide Every Day In 2020, Experts Blame Covid-19

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Ex-Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar

On Indira Gandhi's Death Anniversary, Tributes Pour In For India's 'Iron Lady'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

England Crush Australia, Inch Closer To T20 World Cup Semifinals

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from India

Who Is Aroosa Alam, The Pakistani Journalist Who Claimed To Be Capt Amarinder Singh's 'Soulmate'?

Who Is Aroosa Alam, The Pakistani Journalist Who Claimed To Be Capt Amarinder Singh's 'Soulmate'?

Mandi Bypolls: World’s Highest Polling Booth Tashigang Records 100% Polling In Himachal Pradesh

Mandi Bypolls: World’s Highest Polling Booth Tashigang Records 100% Polling In Himachal Pradesh

RSS, Catholic Bishops' Council Welcome PM Modi Meeting Pope Francis In Vatican

RSS, Catholic Bishops' Council Welcome PM Modi Meeting Pope Francis In Vatican

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Mysterious Blast Along LoC Kills Army Officer And Solider

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi To Hold Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts With Low Covid-19 Vaccine Coverage

PM Modi To Hold Meeting With DMs Of Over 40 Districts With Low Covid-19 Vaccine Coverage

Outlook Web Desk / DMs of districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the vaccine will be part of the meeting on November 3.

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Most Backward Communities With Us, BJP Will Be Wiped Out In UP: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Preetha Nair / In an interview with Outlook, the president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) said that the BJP was 'afraid of Rajbhar'.

AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup, Live: Asghar Afghan Falls; AFG 148/5

AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup, Live: Asghar Afghan Falls; AFG 148/5

Priya Nagi / Get here live cricket scores of T20 World Cup Super-12 match between Afghanistan vs Namibia. NAM are unbeaten so far.

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

Sardar Patel: The Man Behind The Icon Feted by PM Modi on National Unity Day

Vikas Pathak / On Sardar Vallabbhai Patel's birthday, remembering the man with 'iron nerves' who is often credited to be the 'architect of united India'.

Advertisement