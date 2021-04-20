April 20, 2021
Poshan
Arvind Kejriwal Goes Into Self Isolation After Wife Sunita Kejriwal Tests Covid Positive

Arvind Kejriwal has also quarantined himself, an official said

Outlook Web Bureau 20 April 2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.

Kejriwal has also quarantined himself, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

