Arvind Kejriwal Goes Into Self Isolation After Wife Sunita Kejriwal Tests Covid Positive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
The chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.
Kejriwal has also quarantined himself, he added.
(With PTI inputs)
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Life Changes After Playing For India: Hardik Pandya Shares Importance Of Mental Health
Maharashtra: Covid Test Mandatory For Train Passengers Coming From Six States
Ben Stokes Out Of IPL With Hand Fracture, Confirm Rajasthan Royals