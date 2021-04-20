Arvind Kejriwal Goes Into Self Isolation After Wife Sunita Kejriwal Tests Covid Positive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal has tested positive and is under home isolation, a Delhi government official said.

Kejriwal has also quarantined himself, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

