Arunachal Pradesh Turns Coronavirus-Free With Zero Active Case

People of Arunachal Pradesh breathed a sigh of relief as it became a coronavirus-free state on Sunday. The previous three active cases also recovered from the disease, leaving no active case in the state, a senior health official said.

Arunachal Pradesh's recovery rate and positivity rate are at 99.66 per cent and zero per cent, respectively, the official said.

No fresh Covid-19 case was reported in the past 24 hours, claimed reports

The total caseload in the northeastern state remained at 16,836, while the number of recoveries stood at 16,780, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 56 people have so far died due to the contagion in the state.

Altogether, 4,05,647 samples have been tested, including 312 on Saturday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 32,325 health and frontline workers have received vaccine shots in the state thus far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine