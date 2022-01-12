Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Army Chief Naravane Vows To Show 'Zero Tolerance' To Terror Activities

In a significant move aimed at reducing tensions, the Indian and Pakistani armies on February 25 last year announced that they would cease firing across the LoC while recommitting themselves to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

Army Chief Naravane Vows To Show 'Zero Tolerance' To Terror Activities
Army Chief Naravane Vows To Show 'Zero Tolerance' To Terror Activities | PTI

Trending

Army Chief Naravane Vows To Show 'Zero Tolerance' To Terror Activities
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T19:23:11+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 7:23 pm

Referring to the continued  practice  of Pakistan's cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,  Army Chief Gen. MM Naravane said that Indian Army is resolved to show "zero tolerance" to terrorism and is committed to extracting "dire costs" for it.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, he said the concentration of some 350 to 400 terrorists in terror launch pads and training facilities on the other side (Pakistani side) of the Line of Control (LoC) and repeated infiltration attempts "expose" the "nefarious intents" of the adversary.

At the same time, he said last year's ceasefire understanding between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Indian and Pakistani armies resulted in some improvement in the situation along the LoC.

Related Stories

Pakistan Willing To Make Peace With India Under New National Security Policy: Report

"Along the Line of Control, after a heightened situation for a prolonged period, the DGMOs understanding in February last year was aimed at achieving mutually beneficial, and sustainable peace," he said.

"Resultantly, the situation has witnessed marked improvement. However, increase in the concentration of terrorists in launch pads, across the LoC and repeated infiltration attempts, once again expose their nefarious intents," he said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Gen Naravane further said: "We, on our part, have resolved to show zero tolerance to terror, and commit ourselves to extract dire costs, should that be forced upon us," he said.

The Army chief said that the "proxy war" continues as terrorists are still there in the terror launch pads across the border.

"The combined intelligence inputs suggest 350 to 400 terrorists on the other side at the launch pads or in various training camps. This threat has in no way receded. We have to remain alert . A threat on the western front is very much there and cannot be ignored," he said.

On the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Gen Naravane said a 'whole of government' approach has led to progressive improvement in the security situation.

"Efforts to give an indigenous hue to terrorism, by setting up a façade, of proxy terror Tanzeems, have failed miserably. Inimical elements, re-energised their attempts at disrupting peace in the valley by targeting minorities, and non-locals. However, we have been able to counter these challenges," he said.

Asked whether demilitarisation on the Siachen glacier is possible, the Army chief suggested that it all depends on Pakistan.

"We are not averse to demilitarisation of Siachen glacier. But the precondition for that is to acceptance of the Actual Ground Position Line (AGPL). Pakistan has to accept it," he said.

Gen Naravane said both sides have to sign on the dotted lines before any kind of disengagement takes place. Pakistan has been opposed to accepting the AGPL.

Asked about drones being used by terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it is a threat and armed forces are seized of the challenge. He said the drones are being used primarily to transport ammunition and drugs."We are well seized of the issue...Union Home Ministry is very much alive and countering it," he said.

( With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk M.M. Naravane India Pakistan India -Pakistan Border Line of Control (LoC) Indian Armed Forces Pakistan Army Terrorism National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Noida: COVID-19 Officer Aims To Make Available 24-Hr Doctor Consultation For Patients

Noida: COVID-19 Officer Aims To Make Available 24-Hr Doctor Consultation For Patients

Olympians And Paralympians Emphasizes On The Importance Of Fitness

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Directed To Furnish Permission Taken For Padayatra Before High Court

Jawaharlal Nehru University To Admit Students Through CUET From 2022-23

Charanjit Singh Channi Says Congress Should Declare Next Punjab CM Candidate

Pakistan Willing To Make Peace With India Under New National Security Policy: Report

Omicron Scare | When Are Masks Compulsory For You To Wear?

Omicron And Children: Is Vaccinating Adults Key To Keeping Kids Safe?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

A 70-km Walkathon To Demand The Repeal Of AFSPA in Nagaland

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Gangasagar Celebration Begins in West Bengal Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Happy Birthday Zayn Malik: Top 5 Songs By The Artist

Advertisement

More from India

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

Congress, SP MLAs Join BJP Ahead Of UP Assembly Elections 2022

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

NEWSFLASH | Army Chief MM Naravane Speaks On Chinese Situation And Nagaland Firing

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

From Sages To Politicians, Why We Love Building Statues Of Prominent Figures

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / A grand alliance involving, Congress, TMC, NCP, MGP and GFP ahead of the Assembly elections could be in the offing. What could this mean for the BJP?

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Saina Nehwal Says Personal Coach Must For International Success

Koushik Paul / Saina Nehwal had Pullela Gopichand and Vimal Kumar as personal coaches at different times. She now trains with her husband Parupalli Kashyap.

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Making Sense Of Losses: Selling Air India To Buy Stake In Vodafone Idea And Tata Teleservices

Neeraj Thakur / After the conversion of AGR dues, the Centre will have 35.8 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea, while its ownership in Tata Teleservices will account for 9.2 per cent.

Advertisement