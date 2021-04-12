April 12, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Antilia Bomb Scare Probe: Sachin Vaze's Aide API Riyaz Kazi Suspended After Arrest

Antilia Bomb Scare Probe: Sachin Vaze's Aide API Riyaz Kazi Suspended After Arrest

The NIA arrested Kazi on Sunday after a fresh round of questioning in connection to the explosives-laden car found outside Antilia and the murder of Mansukh Hiran

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Antilia Bomb Scare Probe: Sachin Vaze's Aide API Riyaz Kazi Suspended After Arrest
Car Carrying Explosives Found Outside Antilia
Antilia Bomb Scare Probe: Sachin Vaze's Aide API Riyaz Kazi Suspended After Arrest
outlookindia.com
2021-04-12T17:16:48+05:30
Also read

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kaji here, who allegedly helped Sachin Vaze in connection with the explosive-laden SUV found outside Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence. Additional Commissioner of Police (Arms unit) Virendra Mishra has issued the order suspending Kazi which stated that he cannot do any private work and action will be taken against him if this order is violated.

Kazi has been ordered to appear before the Local Arms Unit every Friday.

The NIA arrested Kazi on Sunday after a fresh round of questioning.

A holiday court here had remanded Kazi in the NIA's custody till April 16.

The NIA suspects that Kazi assisted Waze, who headed the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) until his arrest on March 13, in obtaining fake number plates used for the explosives-laden SUV.

Kazi was previously questioned multiple times by the NIA in connection with the recovery of the SUV on February 25 and the subsequent death of Hiran, the purported owner of that vehicle.

Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Kazi was shunted out of the Mumbai Crime Branch last month, an official had said.

Earlier, in a CCTV footage, Kazi was seen entering a number plates shop in suburban Vikhroli and having a conversation with the outlet's owner. He was also seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer from the shop.

Kazi was also seen collecting CCTV footage from Vaze's housing complex in neighbouring Thane, the official had said.

The probe agency had also arrested former policeman Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor.

Vaze, Shinde and Gor are currently in judicial custody.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Covid-19 Vaccination To Go Contactless With Aadhaar-Based Face Recognition: Here’s What It Means

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Sachin Vaze Ambanis Mumbai Ambani bomb scare case Sachin Waze Case NIA - National Investigation Agency National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos