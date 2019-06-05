'Animals Don't Need To Die For You To Celebrate', Says PETA On Eid-ul-Fitr, Gets Trolled

﻿
PETA was trying to create awareness against animal cruelty on the day of the festival but rather ended up embarrassing itself.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2019
As the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, the world's largest animal rights organisation, People For Ethical Treatment Of Animals (PETA), got its facts wrong while wishing people a "vegan holiday" on the holy day.

In a tweet, PETA shared a video of a goat being dragged by a car with a note, "Animals don't need to die for you to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr".

PETA was trying to create awareness against animal cruelty on the day of the festival but rather ended up embarrassing itself as Eid-ul-Fitr is not associated with the sacrifice of animals, which is done on Eid al Azha, but with breaking of the month-long Ramzan fasting, and giving alms to the poor.

Twitteratis, on the ocassion, trolled PETA for their ignorant post, taking a potshot on how "finally someone hacked PETA account".

PETA often takes unique initiatives, roping in celebrities and influencers for campaigning against animal cruelty. The organisation has also run into several controversies over its activism as well.

Eid was celebrated across India with religious fervour and gaiety as the faithful offered special prayers in mosques and idgahs. Across the world, several countries celebrated the holiday on Tuesday, depending on the Eid moon sighting.

