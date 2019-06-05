'Animals Don't Need To Die For You To Celebrate', Says PETA On Eid-ul-Fitr, Gets Trolled

As the world celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, the world's largest animal rights organisation, People For Ethical Treatment Of Animals (PETA), got its facts wrong while wishing people a "vegan holiday" on the holy day.

In a tweet, PETA shared a video of a goat being dragged by a car with a note, "Animals don't need to die for you to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr".

Animals don't need to die for you to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. Have a #vegan holiday. pic.twitter.com/EwdvLeujlX — PETA (@peta) June 4, 2019

PETA was trying to create awareness against animal cruelty on the day of the festival but rather ended up embarrassing itself as Eid-ul-Fitr is not associated with the sacrifice of animals, which is done on Eid al Azha, but with breaking of the month-long Ramzan fasting, and giving alms to the poor.

Twitteratis, on the ocassion, trolled PETA for their ignorant post, taking a potshot on how "finally someone hacked PETA account".

Yes it’s heartbreaking that PETA doesn’t know which Eid today is. https://t.co/hhFNVtDnRG — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) June 4, 2019

I’m guessing your social media manager should be getting fired right about now for not even bothering to check which Eid is today! can’t wait to see what you post on thanksgiving! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Hadeel Obaid (@hadouken51) June 5, 2019

PETA often takes unique initiatives, roping in celebrities and influencers for campaigning against animal cruelty. The organisation has also run into several controversies over its activism as well.

Eid was celebrated across India with religious fervour and gaiety as the faithful offered special prayers in mosques and idgahs. Across the world, several countries celebrated the holiday on Tuesday, depending on the Eid moon sighting.