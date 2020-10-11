Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Complains To CJI Against Supreme Court Judge

In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has complained to the Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde against Justice N V Ramana — next in line to be the CJI. He has alleged intervention of Justice Ramana to protect the interests of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

CM Reddy has urged the Chief Justice of India to ensure that the State’s judicial neutrality is maintained.

Dated October 6, the Chief Minister’s eight-page letter refers to Justice Ramana’s alleged proximity of the judge with N. Chandrababu Naidu and his interventions to protect the interests of TDP and its party men. It also pointed out an Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation into alleged Amaravati land scam.

He cited the recent order passed by the Chief Justice of the High Court in a writ petition No. 16468 of 2020 filed by former Advocate-General Dammalapati Srinivas, staying investigation in the FIR lodged against Mr. Srinivas and a gag order on the press, against which an SLP was preferred.

The letter was released by Ajeya Kallam, Principal Advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday evening.

