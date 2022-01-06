Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

An Ode To Sindhutai Sapkal aka ‘Mai’

As the country mourns the death of Padma Shree awardee Sindhutai Sapkal, Outlook looks at the strength of a mother, second to none, and her journey from being an unwanted child to becoming a 'Mai' to thousands of orphaned children.

An Ode To Sindhutai Sapkal aka ‘Mai’
Sindhu Tai | sindhutainsapkal.org

Trending

An Ode To Sindhutai Sapkal aka ‘Mai’
outlookindia.com
2022-01-06T19:17:50+05:30
Lachmi Deb Roy
Lachmi Deb Roy

Lachmi Deb Roy

More stories from Lachmi Deb Roy
View All

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 7:17 pm

“I am there for all those who have no one” – Sindhutai Sapkal

Sindhutai Sapkal never had an easy life. Mother to a thousand orphans, she was fondly called ‘Mai’. Going back to her early days, she was born in a poor family in Wardha, Maharashtra. Being the unwanted child in the family and probably this step child treatment at her own home made her realise that every child needs to be treated with dignity. Her father, being a forward-thinking man, wanted to educate her, but her mother was not in favour of spending on her education. She always wanted to be educated so when her family didn’t provide her a slate, she used Bharadi tree leaves to practice writing.

Sindhutai was married off to a man who was twenty years elder to her at the tender age of twelve. Her husband never respected her and when she was pregnant for the fourth time, a landlord spread rumours of her infidelity in the village. Believing the landlord, her husband had beaten her up so badly that she was semi-conscious and that day she gave birth to her daughter in a chow shed. In an interview with India Today Sindhutai mentioned how she cut her umbilical cord with a sharp-edged stone. Soon after giving birth on that very day, she went to her parent’s house for help, but her mother humiliated her and shooed her away.

But life had to go on and a living had to be made, if not for herself she had to feed her baby. With no options left, she started begging in trains and on the streets. It was during her difficult times that she came in touch with orphan children and wanted to do something for them. It wasn’t an easy journey for her, but Sindhutai set up her first Ashram in Chikaldara, Amravati. Her first NGO, Savitribai Phule Girls’ Hostel, was also formed and registered in Chikaldara. No matter how much hardship she had to go through, the happy faces of her kids kept her going. She had once mentioned how hunger made her speak and it was her communication skills and her gift of the gab because her primary source of income.

It was much later in her life that her husband came to her and apologised for his ill-treatment towards her. She had forgiven him and accepted him as her eldest child. Known particularly in raising orphan children, Sindhutai won several awards for her social work. The fact that Sindhutai was never accepted in her own family whether it was her parents or her husband, she always wanted to adopt orphaned children. It was never easy for her, but life has always been a struggle for her and it was this struggle for survival that helped her shape into the person she was. In fact, it was the hard times that made her stronger. Being an unwanted child, she valued each and every child that she adopted.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Sindhutai had received several awards at national and international level for her work. In 2010, a Marathi biopic of Sapkal titled ‘Mi Sindhutai Sapkal Boltey’ was released in Maharashtra. Her life is an inspiration for all the mothers to struggle to bring up their kids single handedly. Sindhutai Sapkal breathed her last in Pune on Tuesday at the age of 74.

Tags

Lachmi Deb Roy Maharashtra Obituary Job Skills NGOs Education Children Maharashtra Orphans National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

NEWSFLASH: Election Dates Announced For UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa And Manipur; Check Schedule Here

MHA Restores FCRA Licence Of ‘Missionaries Of Charity’

26 New Cases Push Arunachal's COVID-19 Tally To 55,462

Jammu-Srinagar Roads Closed Amid Landslides As Vaishno Devi Gets Season's First Snow

Delhi Likely To Record 20,000 Fresh Covid Cases With Positivity Rate Of 19%: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Likely To Record 20,000 Fresh Covid Cases With Positivity Rate Of 19%: Satyendar Jain

Bulli Bai Row: Women Lawyers' Body Calls Out 'Deafening Silence' Of Govt In Letter To CJI

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Advertisement

More from India

Goa Polls: After Feelers To Congress, TMC Says AAP Also Part Of Anti-BJP Faction

Goa Polls: After Feelers To Congress, TMC Says AAP Also Part Of Anti-BJP Faction

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

AIADMK Welcomes SC Verdict On OBC Quota

AIADMK Welcomes SC Verdict On OBC Quota

Covid-Spike In Haryana: Over 3k Newly Infected Including Ajay Chautala

Covid-Spike In Haryana: Over 3k Newly Infected Including Ajay Chautala

Read More from Outlook

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Assembly Polls 2022: Dates Announced, Voting To Be Held In 7 Phases Amid Covid-Scare

Assembly Polls 2022: Dates Announced, Voting To Be Held In 7 Phases Amid Covid-Scare

Outlook Web Desk / Assembly elections 2022: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the election schedule in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite Ashes List

Australia's Steve Smith Joins Sir Don Bradman In Elite Ashes List

Koushik Paul / Australia's Steve Smith became the sixth batter to cross 3000 runs in Ashes history. Greats like Bradman, Jack Hobbs, Allan Border, Steve Waugh and David Gower are ahead of him.

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Insurance Plans: How To Protect Yourself From Mis-Selling

Meghna Maiti / Have you just purchased an insurance product but are confused about its features, which don’t appear to be as good as explained by the agent? Well, you may be a victim of mis-selling.

Advertisement