A Jammu man now has the personal phone number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his phonebook and has been told by the minister himself that he can contact him anytime he needs.

Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Makwal border in Jammu on Sunday and interacted with locals. And one such interaction with a local has since been going viral. During his visit border area, the minister spoke to a resident and exchanged numbers with him. According to reports, Shah reportedly told the man that the latter can contact him whenever he needs.

The interaction was caught on tape and shared on went viral on social media. In the video, a local Jammu man can be seen sitting on a bench with Shah with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also present. The minister shares his number with the man.

Home Min @AmitShah went inside a local resident's house and asked for a cup of tea which was served to him..Listen to the conversation and the confidence he builds in locals by asking to call him when need be @TejinderSsodhi reports pic.twitter.com/t0FkyKjsfc — Payal Mehta (@payalmehta100) October 24, 2021

The home minister is in J&K this month as part of the government's mega outreach programme under which 70 union ministers are visiting the UT. This is Shah’s first visit to J&K after the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5, 2019.

During his trip, Shah was scheduled to visit several remote areas of the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region, and take stock of development initiatives.

On Sunday, Shah also addressed a rally in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar area where he stated that the sidelining of the people of Jammu will no longer continue and that Kashmir and Jammu will be developed together.

Addressing the rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area, Shah said no one will now be able to create any hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022.

If the youth join the development of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists will fail in their sinister design, he asserted.

Earlier in the day, Shah also inaugurated a new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Jammu. On day three, the minister is expected to address panchayat and BJP leaders in J&K.

Earlier on Friday, Shah had laid out a "roadmap" for the military-hit region by announcing that J&K's statehood will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies followed by assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs)