Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Amit Shah Exchanges Phone Numbers With Jammu Man, Says 'Call Me Anytime' In Viral Video

The home minister is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir this month as part of the government's mega outreach programme under which 70 union ministers are visiting the UT.

Amit Shah Exchanges Phone Numbers With Jammu Man, Says 'Call Me Anytime' In Viral Video
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Jammu man's house and shares his contact number with him | Twitter/@payalmehta100

Trending

Amit Shah Exchanges Phone Numbers With Jammu Man, Says 'Call Me Anytime' In Viral Video
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T11:28:17+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 11:28 am

A Jammu man now has the personal phone number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his phonebook and has been told by the minister himself that he can contact him anytime he needs. 
Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir,  visited the Makwal border in Jammu on Sunday and interacted with locals. And one such interaction with a local has since been going viral. During his visit border area, the minister spoke to a resident and exchanged numbers with him.  According to reports, Shah reportedly told the man that the latter can contact him whenever he needs. 

The interaction was caught on tape and shared on went viral on social media. In the video, a local Jammu man can be seen sitting on a bench with Shah with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also present. The minister shares his number with the man.

The home minister is in J&K this month as part of the government's mega outreach programme under which 70 union ministers are visiting the UT. This is Shah’s first visit to J&K after the Centre revoked the erstwhile state's special status and bifurcated it into union territories on August 5, 2019.

Related Stories

Amit Shah's Roadmap For Jammu & Kashmir: Delimitation, Elections, Statehood

Amit Shah In J&K: No More Sidelining Of People Of Jammu, Says HM At Rally

During his trip, Shah was scheduled to visit several remote areas of the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region, and take stock of development initiatives.

On Sunday, Shah also addressed a rally in Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar area where he stated that the sidelining of the people of Jammu will no longer continue and that Kashmir and Jammu will be developed together.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Addressing the rally in the Bhagwati Nagar area, Shah said no one will now be able to create any hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Rs 12,000 crore worth of investment has already come to the union territory and the government aims at a total of Rs 51,000 crore by the end of 2022.

If the youth join the development of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists will fail in their sinister design, he asserted.

Earlier in the day, Shah also inaugurated a new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in Jammu. On day three, the minister is expected to address panchayat and BJP leaders in J&K.

Earlier on Friday, Shah had laid out a "roadmap" for the military-hit region by announcing that J&K's statehood will be restored after the delimitation of constituencies followed by assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Amit Shah Manoj Sinha Jammu and Kashmir National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Free Medical Treatment Of Rs 10 Lakh To Voters If Congress Wins

UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi Offers Free Medical Treatment Of Rs 10 Lakh To Voters If Congress Wins

Karnataka Students Return To Schools After 18 Months As Classes Reopen Post Covid-19

UP: First Zika Virus Case Reported In Kanpur, IAF Officer Infected

Himachal Pradesh: Three Mumbai Tourists Killed In Kinnaur After Heavy Snowfall, 10 Still Stranded

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Karnataka Outlaws Demolition Of Existing Religious Structures In Public Places

Grievances Of Industry In Punjab Will Be Resolved On A Priority Basis: Channi

Sprawling Ridge: Inclement Weather, Dense Fog Dampens Karva Chauth Spirit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

Kerala Rains: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals Tamil Nadu To Draw Maximum Water From Mullaperiyar Dam

Kerala Rains: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Appeals Tamil Nadu To Draw Maximum Water From Mullaperiyar Dam

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Beating Opponents In Tripura

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Beating Opponents In Tripura

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan Case: Witness Alleges NCB Asked For Rs 18 Crore Bribe From Shah Rukh Khan

PM Modi To Attend G-20 Summit In Italy

PM Modi To Attend G-20 Summit In Italy

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement