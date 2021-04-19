April 19, 2021
Poshan
Amid Covid-19 Surge, Delhi Govt Prepones Summer Vacation For School Students

Summer vacation for school students in the national capital will commence from April 20 and will last till June 9

Outlook Web Bureau 19 April 2021
Representational Image
PTI
2021-04-19T21:04:45+05:30
Amid rising number of Covid-19 infections in the national capital, the Delhi government on Monday preponed summer vacation for school students.

The summer break, which was originally scheduled to commence from May 11 to June 3, has now been preponed to April 20 and extended till June 9.

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation has now been rescheduled and will be observed from April 20 (tomorrow) to June 9," the Directorate of Education (DoE) said in an official order.

This development comes on a day when the Delhi government also announced a one-week lockdown in the city. The lockdown in Delhi will come into effect from 10 pm tonight and will be in force till 5 am next Monday, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The lockdown announcement followed a meeting between Kejriwal and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. The duo took stock of the deteriorating pandemic situation in the national capital.

Delhi has been logging around 25,000 Covid-19 cases daily, since the past few days.

(With PTI inputs)

