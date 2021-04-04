Amid Covid-19 Surge, J&K Government Announces Closure Of Schools

April 04, 2021
Poshan
All students enrolled in classes 9 and below will not have to attend school in the UT for the next two weeks.

Naseer Ganai 04 April 2021
Amid rising number of covid-19 infections, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced the closure of schools for two weeks. All students enrolled in classes 9 and below will not have to attend school in the UT for the next two weeks.

“In view of rising trend in #COVID19 cases in J&K & likelihood of young children getting infected & transmitting infection in large numbers, ALL classes upto& including Class 9 in schools will be closed for 2 weeks in all schools beginning on Monday, 5 April till 18 April 21 in J&K,” office of LG J&K tweeted.

The government has also decided cap guests at social gatherings to 200.

“Classes 10, 11 & 12 will also be closed for one week in all schools from Monday, 5 April 2021 till 11 April 2021 in entire J&K. Further, all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only and after following due COVID SOPs,” another tweet stated.

The J&K government also stated that the UT reported its highest single-day spike of 501 new covid-19 cases on Saturday. Of these, 108 infections were reported in Jammu and 393 in the Valley.

Interestingly, the government’s decision to close schools comes just a day after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated a tulip festival in Srinagar.

Vouching for the safety of visitors at the Tulip Garden and in the UT in general, Sinha said that the J&K government has asked authorities to strictly enforce covid-19 protocols and that testing is being carried out at all popular tourist destinations in the region.

