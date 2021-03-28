Amid Covid-19 Surge, Delhi Govt Caps Guests At Weddings, Funerals To 200

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi government has reduced the number of guests at weddings and other events at open-air venues to 200, while allowing only 100 people for closed space gatherings in the city.

In an order on Saturday, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev informed that not more than 50 people will be permitted at funeral gatherings across the metropolis.

Dev, who is also the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) state executive committee, said the order will be in force till April 30.

He, however, said status quo will be maintained regarding current permissible and prohibited activities in the city.

In the order, Dev said cap on the number of people in marriage, banquet hall, other gatherings and congregations, and in funeral needs to be imposed.

"In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 people, and in open spaces numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/ space in view, with a ceiling of 200 people subject to strict observance of wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitiser," the order stated.

Delhi reported 1,558 coronavirus cases for the third day on a row on Saturday, while 10 more people, the highest in around two-and-a-half months, succumbed to the disease.

This is the highest number of cases since December 15 last year when 1,617 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data.

The city had recorded 1,534 cases on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday, 1,254 on Wednesday and 1,101 cases on Tuesday -- the first time since December 24 that the number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain dismissed any possibility of imposing another lockdown in Delhi, saying it was not a solution to check the spread of the coronavirus that is again surging rapidly.

Jain said there was a logic behind the lockdown enforced earlier as nobody knew then how the virus spreads.

(With inputs from PTI)

