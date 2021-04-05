Anil Deshmukh Resigns As Maharashtra Home Minister Amid Corruption Charges

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh resigned from the post of Maharashtra home minister on Monday. NCP minister Nawab Malik made the announcement, earlier today.

The development comes just hours after the Bombay High Court asked the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh.

The bench said the CBI can decide on the future course of action after this preliminary inquiry is completed. "Director of CBI is allowed to conduct a preliminary inquiry. Such preliminary inquiry be ordered in accordance with law and be concluded within 15 days Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, director CBI (would) be at discretion to (decide on the) further course of action", the court said today.

Deshmukh informed NCP chief Sharad Pawar that it won't be appropriate for him to remain in the post as the CBI will be probing the charges against him," Malik told reporters. Deshmukh submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Malik added.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said he is happy that Deshmukh has quit, adding there will be many "shocking revelations" in the CBI probe.

On March 25, Singh filed criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Vaze, to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

(With PTI inputs)

