Amid Border Tension, Government Warns Twitter Of Showing Leh As Part Of China

The government on warned Twitter over its location settings that showed Leh in China. It asked the social media giant to “respect sensitivities.”

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary has written to Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey expressing the government's disapproval of the "misrepresentation of map of India".

Quoting sources, NDTV said that the government has conveyed to Twitter that any attempt to "disrespect sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, is totally unacceptable" and "unlawful".

"...such attempts not only bring disrepute to Twitter but also raises questions about its neutrality and fairness as an intermediary," IT Secretary Ajay Sawhney said in the letter, according to sources.

Last week, Twitter landed in a controversy after the location tag in a live broadcast showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China.

This was highlighted by Nitin Gokhale, National Security Analyst who spotted it while going live on Twitter from Leh, Ladakh.

Gokhale tweeted about going live from the Hall of Fame museum located in Leh. Once the live broadcast was over he tweeted saying that the location for the live video showed Jammu & Kashmir, People’s Republic of China. Gokhale added that despite adding Hall of Fame, Leh as the location, Twitter automatically pins it to China.

“Twitter folks, I just did a live from Hall of Fame. Giving Hall of Fame as the location and guess what it is saying Jammu & Kashmir, Peoples Republic of China! Are you guys nuts?” Gokhale tweeted.

