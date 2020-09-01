September 01, 2020
Corona
Allahabad HC Directs Immediate Release Of Kafeel Khan Who Was Charged Under NSA

The First Information Report, filed on December 13 last year, says Dr Khan made an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere at the university and disturb communal harmony.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 September 2020
Allahabad HC Directs Immediate Release Of Kafeel Khan Who Was Charged Under NSA
Dr. Kafeel Khan
Allahabad HC Directs Immediate Release Of Kafeel Khan Who Was Charged Under NSA
In a major relief to Dr Kafeel Khan, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday directed his immediate release and ordered the NSA charges against him to be dropped.

Khan was booked under National Security Act (NSA) and arrested from Mumbai in January this year for his alleged provocative speech at Aligarh Muslim University in December 2019 during the anti-CAA protests.

The First Information Report, filed on December 13 last year, says Dr Khan made an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere at the university and disturb communal harmony.

Also Read: Dr Kafeel Khan And The Story Of Another Epidemic

On February 10, Khan was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court but not immediately released by Mathura Jail authorities. His family then moved court in Aligarh, claiming contempt of the HC order.

The court issued a fresh release order on February 13. But before it could be executed, the authorities invoked the National Security Act against him.

The paediatrician had earlier faced arrest following the deaths of over 60 children in a week at a government hospital in UP's Gorakhpur in 2017.

About two years later, a state government probe cleared Khan of all major charges. 

(With PTI Inputs)

State Funeral For Former President Pranab Mukherjee Today; PM Modi Pays Last Respects

×