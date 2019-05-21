All Exit Polls Are Wrong, Result Will Be Known To All On May 23: Sharad Yadav

Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav, on Tuesday, alleged that all exit polls are wrong and are far from the truth, and said that the reality will be out on Thursday.

"All exit polls are wrong, real result of polls would be known to all on May 23," he told the media in reaction to the exit polls prediction, that the NDA led by Narendra Modi will return to power with a majority.

He also took to his twitter account and tweeted, “Exit polls of Lok Sabha election are fraud not d truth. Ground reality was totally different & against d NDA. Which people have done this survey & consists of which castes ? Survey is against democracy. I would pray let d democracy survives & as such defeat of NDA is necessary.”

As for the Grand Alliance, Yadav said, so far no consensus has been reached on who will be the prime ministerial candidate, and the decision will be taken only after the election results are declared.

Yadav contested from Bihar's Madhepura parliamentary constituency as a Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate.

(IANS)