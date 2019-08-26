Ahead Of Jharkhand Elections, Sonia Gandhi Appoints Rameshwar Oraon As New State President

The Congress on Monday appointed Rameshwar Oraon as the new president of the Jharkhand unit and announced five working presidents for the state.

The appointments come ahead of the assembly election in Jharkhand, which is slated later this year.

"Congress president has appointed Dr Rameshwar Oraon as president of Jharkhand PCC," a communication from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has also appointed Kamlesh Mahto, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Thakur, Manas Sinha and Sanjay Paswan as working presidents of the Jharkhand unit.

The appointment of a new president comes after Ajoy Kumar resigned from the post taking moral responsibility of the Congress's defeat in Jharkhand in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He has also accused the local Congress leadership of corruption and keeping their personal interests foremost above the party.