'Agri laws Are Death Sentence For Farmers, Indian Democracy Dies Too' : Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the agriculture-related laws are a "death sentence" for farmers whose voice has been crushed both inside and outside Parliament.

"The agriculture laws are a death sentence to our farmers. Their voice is crushed in Parliament and outside. Here is proof that democracy in India is dead," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi tagged a news report along with his tweet that claimed that Opposition members demanding a division of votes were on their seats when the farm bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha, while the government said they were not.

Gandhi and his Congress party have been demanding that the farm legislations be withdrawn as they are not beneficial for farmers, who will be enslaved at the hands of private players and big businesses.

The Congress party is also protesting against the farm laws across the country.

The government has, however, asserted that the new laws will free farmers from the clutches of middleman and allow them to sell their produce anywhere they want at a remunerative price.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by the Parliament in the early weeks of September. Since then, there has been protests going on by farmers and opposition parties across the nation.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to all the three controversial farm bills that were passed in the parliament amid vehement protests by the Opposition.

