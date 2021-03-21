March 21, 2021
After Remarks On 'Ripped Jeans', Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat Says 'America Enslaved India For 200 Years'

Rawat was comparing India and America’s covid-19 caseload when he said that “US ruled India for 200 years”.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 March 2021
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Rawat who had been creating a buzz for his “ripped jeans” remarks lately, has once again made a statement that has got everyone talking.

This time, in a major gaffe Rawat said that “America enslaved India for 200 years”.

A video of the Uttarakhand CM surfaced in which he could be heard saying, “America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world, is struggling" to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Rawat was comparing India and America’s covid-19 caseload when he said that “US ruled India for 200 years”.

"As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in handling the pandemic. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world... it is struggling at present", he said

Rawat had been facing a flak for his comment last week on women wearing ripped jeans.

