After Remarks On 'Ripped Jeans', Uttarakhand CM Tirath Rawat Says 'America Enslaved India For 200 Years'

Also read
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Rawat who had been creating a buzz for his “ripped jeans” remarks lately, has once again made a statement that has got everyone talking.
This time, in a major gaffe Rawat said that “America enslaved India for 200 years”.
A video of the Uttarakhand CM surfaced in which he could be heard saying, “America, which enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world, is struggling" to control the coronavirus pandemic.
#WATCH "...As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times," says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O— ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021
Rawat was comparing India and America’s covid-19 caseload when he said that “US ruled India for 200 years”.
"As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in handling the pandemic. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the whole world... it is struggling at present", he said
Rawat had been facing a flak for his comment last week on women wearing ripped jeans.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
CAA Symbolises BJP’s Betrayal Of The People Of Assam: Gaurav Gogoi
Mamata Banerjee Injury: Election Commission Suspends Cop In Charge Of Security, Removes DM
Bengal: BJP Names 4 MPs, 2 Former TMC Ministers, Film Stars In Second List