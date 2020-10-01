October 01, 2020
Corona
After Hathras and Balrampur Horror, Baghpat Teenage Rape Victim Tries To End Life

According to the complainant, his daughter was not only raped, but also harassed and blackmailed by the accused, due to which she attempted to commit suicide.

PTI 01 October 2020
Representational picture
2020-10-01T12:59:12+05:30

A teenage girl tried to commit suicide after she was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a neighbour, who has been arrested by police.

An FIR against the accused, who was registered by the police on a complaint from the 17-year-old girl's father on Tuesday night.

The rape survivor consumed poison on September 27 and fell unconscious. Once she regained her consciousness, she narrated her ordeal to her father about  a neighbour, as the culprit, following which the police complaint was lodged.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Singh said the accused has been arrested and a probe is on in the matter. 

