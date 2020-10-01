After Hathras and Balrampur Horror, Baghpat Teenage Rape Victim Tries To End Life

A teenage girl tried to commit suicide after she was allegedly raped and blackmailed by a neighbour, who has been arrested by police.

An FIR against the accused, who was registered by the police on a complaint from the 17-year-old girl's father on Tuesday night.

The rape survivor consumed poison on September 27 and fell unconscious. Once she regained her consciousness, she narrated her ordeal to her father about a neighbour, as the culprit, following which the police complaint was lodged.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Singh said the accused has been arrested and a probe is on in the matter.

