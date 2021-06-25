Maharashtra To Deploy Stricter Restrictions After Delta Plus Claims Maiden Life

Maharashtra recorded its first death from the fatal Delta Plus variant of Coronavirus on Friday. Death of an 80 year old woman with comorbidities is reported at Ratnagiri.

Till date Maharashtra has recorded 21 cases of Delta Plus variant. After reporting first death by the same, the state now has decided to add necessary stringency to the unlocking restrictions.

The state contemplates imposition of Level 3 restriction at least on all administrative units including Pune and Thane. This will prevent opening of malls and other public places. Shops will remain open till 4PM only.

The state claims to continue with their strict surveillance on vaccination drive.

The spontaneous mutating capacity of the Coronavirus is now a known fact to all. But, the dominant Delta and Delta Plus variants, the current Variant-Of-Concern (VOC), undeniably are the most potent ones in terms of transmissibility.

So far India has witnessed 3 deaths caused by the deadly Delta Plus strain, two in Madhya Pradesh and one in Maharashtra.

