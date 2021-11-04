After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut, Karnataka Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

Following Centre’s decision to cut excise duties on petrol and diesel, the Karnataka government announced reduction on the prices of both fuels by additional Rs 7 per litre.

The state’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, in a series of tweets said the petrol will now cost Rs 95.90 per litre and diesel Rs 81.5 per litre in Karnataka.

Bommai welcomed the centre’s decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre respectively.

"Our PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given the nation a wonderful Deepawali gift by reducing the burden of fuel prices. To add to this festive spirit, Karnataka Government too will reduce Rs 7 on both petrol and diesel prices from tomorrow evening.

"Even though, it will mean a loss of Rs 2100 crore to our exchequer, it will bring down the prices for our citizens to 95.90 & 81.50 (Approx.) for Petrol and Diesel respectively. Wishing all a very #HappyDeepavali with this good news once again," the chief minister tweeted. (With PTI inputs)