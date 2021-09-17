Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Afghanistan Situation Will Impact India: PM Modi

Afghanistan Situation Will Impact India: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said Taliban blitz in Afghanistan will encourage extremist forces.

Afghanistan Situation Will Impact India: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) | PTI

Trending

Afghanistan Situation Will Impact India: PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2021-09-17T18:45:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 6:45 pm

Saying Taliban blitz in Afghanistan will encourage other extremist forces to gain power through violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the developments in the war torn country will have the greatest impact on neighbouring countries including India.

"The recent developments in Afghanistan will have the greatest impact on neighbouring countries like us. And therefore, there is a need for regional focus and cooperation on this issue,"said Modi in a virtual address at an SCO meeting on Afghanistan.

Modi said there was a need for regional focus and cooperation on the situation in the country.
Modi warned that if "instability and fundamentalism" persist in Afghanistan, it will encourage terrorist and extremist ideologies all over the world.

"Other extremist groups can also be encouraged to gain power through violence," he said, adding the change of power in Afghanistan is not inclusive and has happened without negotiation.

The prime minister also flagged his concerns over the serious humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, noting that the economic woes of the Afghan people are increasing due to the blockage in financial and trade flows.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

He said the developments in Afghanistan could lead to an "uncontrolled" flow of drugs, illegal weapons and human trafficking.

"A large amount of advanced weapons remain in Afghanistan. Due to these, there will be a risk of instability in the entire region," Modi said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi Afghanistan Taliban National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Poll SOP: Punjab Announced Free Health Insurance Cover For 15 Lakh Families Left Out Of Ayushman Scheme

Poll SOP: Punjab Announced Free Health Insurance Cover For 15 Lakh Families Left Out Of Ayushman Scheme

Punjab Cabinet Approved Rules To Promote MSMEs, Puts In Place Mechanism To Mitigate Delayed Payments

Chidamabaram Ridicules BJP Over Vijay Rupani’s Resignation

‘Arbitrary Approach Not Good In Democracy’: CPI(M) Leader Tarigami Over J&K Verification Order

CM Amarinder Urges Centre To Scrap Farm Laws After Asking Farmers To Move Protests Out Of Punjab

WTO Agreement Inclined Towards Developed Countries, Against Developing Ones: Piyush Goyal

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Congress Constitutes Screening Committee For UP Polls

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from India

‘Attempts Being Made To Lure Kerala Youth Towards Extremism’: CPI(M)

‘Attempts Being Made To Lure Kerala Youth Towards Extremism’: CPI(M)

Police Detains Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal & Minister Harsimrat Kaur From Protest March Against Farm Laws

Police Detains Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal & Minister Harsimrat Kaur From Protest March Against Farm Laws

Breath Analyser Test Allowed, Why Not Hookah?: Delhi HC To Govt On Covid Restrictions

Breath Analyser Test Allowed, Why Not Hookah?: Delhi HC To Govt On Covid Restrictions

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Properties Raided By Income Tax Department

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Properties Raided By Income Tax Department

Read More from Outlook

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Nitin Gadkari Claims He Makes Rs 4 Lakh Every Month From YouTube For His Lecture Videos

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Minister claims he became a chef and started cooking at home and has delivered more than 950 lectures online.

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

PM's Birthday Gift: 1 Crore Vaccinations In A Day As Health Ministry Pushes For New Record

Outlook Web Desk / Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the country will all make a new record of COVID-19 vaccination, which will be a birthday gift to PM Narendra Modi.

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Why Moratorium On AGR Dues And Other Reforms Are Too Little, Too Late For Telecom Sector

Neeraj Thakur / The real trouble for the telecom operators began when the government decided to price the 3G spectrum at a very high rate which eventually gave it a windfall gain of Rs 67,719 crore.

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

J&K Asks Govt Employees To Submit Reports On Their Family And Associates

Naseer Ganai / Government employees in J&K have been warned of action in case they fail to submit detailed reports on their relatives, persons sharing residential space with 'hostile' links.

Advertisement