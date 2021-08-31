Afghan National Detained In Jammu

August 31, 2021
The man informed the police that he came to India on valid documents to attend his brother who undergoing a treatment at the RR hospital in Delhi.

Naseer Ganai 31 August 2021, Last Updated at 6:11 pm
A 17-year-old boy was apprehended in Jammu
Representational image
Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday detained an Afghan national at a Covid testing centre established at Lakhanpur, which is the entry point to Jammu and Kashmir.

At about 7am, a 17-year-old boy was apprehended. He was an Afghan national and a resident of Kabul, police said.

The man informed the police that he came to India on valid documents to attend his brother who undergoing a treatment at the RR hospital in Delhi.

As per the police sources, the man has no documents. The police are verifying how and why the young boy came to Jammu and Kashmir.

The detention of Afghan national has evoked a lot of curiosity as it has taken place on a day when the last American soldier has moved out of Afghanistan and security analysts are analysing whether there could be any fall out of the Afghanistan situation on Kashmir.

Outlook Videos