December 01, 2020
Corona
Actor Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena

Earlier, Matondkar was a member of the Congress. She quit the party in 2019

PTI 01 December 2020
Acctor Urmila Matondkar met CM Uddhav thackeray on Tuesday
Actor Urmila Matondkar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

Matondkar (46), who quit the Congress in September 2019, joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshri in suburban Bandra on Tuesday.

Sena sources said Matondkar's name was forwarded to Governor B S Koshyari by the Shiv Sena recently for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor's quota.

Matondkar, who lost to BJP's Gopal Shetty from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat last year, recently took on actor Kangana Ranaut for equating Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

