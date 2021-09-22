Advertisement
Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Active COVID-19 Cases Lowest In 186 Days In India

The active cases in the country stand at 3,01,989 while 383 deaths have been reported.

Representational Image | File Photo

Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 2:29 pm

India logged 26,964 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,31,498, while the active cases declined to 3,01,989, the lowest in 186 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,45,768 with 383 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A reduction of 7,586 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,92,395 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,67,54,282.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.69 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 23 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.08 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 89 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to
3,27,83,741 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 82.65 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 383 new fatalities include 214 from Kerala and 70 from Maharashtra.  

A total of 4,45,768 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 
1,38,616 from Maharashtra, 37,648 From Karnataka, 35,379 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 23,897 from Kerala, 22,887 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,678 from  West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
(With PTI Inputs)

India COVID 19 Covid-19 vaccine Pandemic Covid-19 Cases
