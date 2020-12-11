A Call From J-K High Court Raises A Storm In Bail Matter Case

A session’s judge in Jammu and Kashmir recused from hearing an anticipatory bail application saying that he got a message on behalf of a High Court Judge not to grant bail in the case.

On December 7, the principal sessions judge Abdul Rashid Malik passed an order in the case Sheikh Saleem versus Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory. In the order, the principal session’s judge says he received a call from the secretary of a high court judge that no bail should be granted to Sheikh Saleem in the case.

The principal session’s judge said he received a call from Tariq Ahmad Mota, secretary to Justice Javed Iqbal Wani conveying to make sure no bail is granted to Sheikh Saleem. “If there is anticipatory bail pending, the order is the same. Therefore, for the aforesaid reasons, the undersigned expresses the inability to hear the matter. This application is submitted to the learned Registrar Judicial, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir with a request that the same may be placed before the Chief Justice as the matter involves the liberty of the person,” the principal session’s judge order says. The order directed the petitioner’s counsel to appear before the registrar judicial, high court of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources said the alleged accused involved in case of offences under section 307, 341, 323 of Ranbir Penal Code has got an interim bail on Thursday. The sources said the accused was charged with attacking a relative of his over some dispute.

