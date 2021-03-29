60-Year-Old Woman Beaten To Death For Objecting To Holi Revellers Playing Outside Her House

As they opposed Holi revellers from celebrating the festival outside their house in Mevati Tola locality in Uttar Pradesh, a 60-year-old woman was beaten to death and five other members of her family were injured, informed the police.

The Holi revellers entered the woman's house in an inebriated state, around 10 in the morning and thrashed her to death with sticks and stones, shared Prashant Kumar Prasad, Additional Superintendent of Police (city).

When other family members tried to save her, five of them, including two women and three children, were also beaten up, the police officer said.

In another incident reported from the Ekdil police station area, a youth under the influence of alcohol drove a tractor at high speed and injured six people.

The tractor got damaged after hitting an electricity pole. The youth was handed over to the police and the injured have been hospitalised, police said.

(With PTI Inputs)

