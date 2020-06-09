5.5 Lakh Coronavirus Cases Expected In Delhi By July 31: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Officials from the Centre say there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asserted on Tuesday, and estimated that there might be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in the city by July 31.

Delhi will need 80,000 beds by July end, he told reporters after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The meeting was chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

"Officials from the Centre said at the meeting that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 virus in Delhi," Sisodia told the media.

The lieutenant governor has refused to reconsider his decision to overrule the Delhi government''s order reserving state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites, the deputy chief minister said.

The mounting number of coronavirus cases in the national capital is keeping everyone on their toes. Underlining the graveness of the situation, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the source of infection is "not known" in nearly half of the fresh cases being reported.

"Epidemiologically, community transmission is the third stage of the infection...In Delhi, of the new cases being reported, in nearly half of these cases, the source of infection is not known," he said.

Interacting with reporters, he also said that the Kejriwal government is making all the preparations to handle the huge rush of patients estimated by June end.