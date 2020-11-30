50-Year-Old Dalit Man Beaten To Death In Madhya Pradesh Over Matchbox: Police

In yet another tragic incident, a 50-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death by two men for refusing to give a matchbox demanded by the accused to light cigarettes in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, NDTV reported.

Around 630 kilometres from the state capital Bhopal, the victim, Lalji Ram Ahirwar was resting on a platform in an agriculture field when the accused Yash Yadav and Ankesh Yadav thrashed him with sticks following an argument over the matchbox that the accused wanted to borrow from him, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, TS Baghel said, “Yash Yadav and Ankesh Yadav attacked Lalji Ram Ahirwar with sticks for denying a matchbox. He got severely injured. He was admitted to Guna district hospital but died of his injuries."

Both the accused have been arrested and a murder case has been registered against them. The state government has approved financial assistance of Rs 8.25 lakhs to the family of the victim.

Police have also been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.

