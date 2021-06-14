5 Lok Janshakti Party MPs Join Hands To Oust Chirag Paswan As Their Leader

In a setback to the Lok Janshakti Party, five of its six Lok Sabha MPs have revolted against party chief Chirag Paswan and have written to the Speaker to identify them as a separate group. Hajipur MP and Chirag’s uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras is believed to be behind the rebellion.

There has been no official comment from either Chirag Paswan, who has not been keeping well, or the rebel group so far.

While the rebel group, which includes MPs Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, has long been unhappy with Chirag Paswan's style of functioning, sources said, the LJP president has now been left virtually isolated at the top after taking on the mantle following his father Ram Vilas Paswan's death in 2020.

Paras lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a good leader and "vikas purush" (development-oriented man), highlighting the deep fault lines within the party as his nephew Chirag Paswan has been a strong critic of the JD(U) president.

" I have not broken the party but saved it," Paras, MP from Hajipur, told reporters.

Sources close to him have blamed the JD(U) for the split, saying the party had long been working to isolate the LJP president after his decision to go all out against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the 2020 assembly polls damaged the ruling party badly.

The rebel group may back the JD(U) in the coming days, the sources said.

While the rebel group, which includes MPs Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi, and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, has long been unhappy with his style of functioning, sources said, the LJP president has now been left virtually isolated at the top after taking on the mantle following his father Ram Vilas Paswan's death in 2020.

Sources close to him have blamed the JD(U) for the split, saying the party had long been working to isolate the LJP president after his decision to go all out against Chief Minister Kumar in the 2020 assembly polls.

Paras asserted that 99 per cent of LJP workers were unhappy with the turn of events in Bihar as Paswan led his party against the JD(U) and fared poorly in the 2020 assembly polls. He said his group will continue to be part of the BJP-led NDA, and said Paswan can remain part of the organisation.

Soon after Paras spoke to reporters, Paswan drove to his uncle's residence in the national capital to meet him.

After waiting for some time in his car, he was allowed inside. Paras, however, was not there.

Paswan's cousin and MP Prince Raj also stay at the same address.

With PTI inputs

Paras lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a good leader and "vikas purush" (development-oriented man), highlighting the deep fault lines within the party as his nephew Chirag Paswan has been a strong critic of the JD(U) president.

" I have not broken the party but saved it," Paras, MP from Hajipur, told reporters.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine