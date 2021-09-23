5 Dead After Car Rams Into Parked Truck In Gujarat

Five people were killed after a driver of the car they were travelling in lost control over it, following which it rammed into a truck parked along the highway in Gujarat’s Morbi district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred during wee hours on Thursday near Timbdi village on Morbi-Maliya highway.

"The accident took place when five men were going in the car towards Morbi town from Maliya. All of them died on the spot. The Morbi taluka police are conducting further investigation into the incident," the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Anand Shekhawat, Tarachand Barala, Ashok Bileda, Vijendra Singh and Pavan Mistry, the police said, adding that it was not clear who was driving the car.

A primary probe into the incident revealed that all the deceased were involved in transport business in Morbi, located around 200 km from Ahmedabad, and originally belonged to Rajasthan, police sources said. (With PTI inputs)