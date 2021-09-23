Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

5 Dead After Car Rams Into Parked Truck In Gujarat

The police said the driver of the car lost control over it, following which it rammed into a truck parked along the highway near Timdi village in Gujarat’s Morbi district.

5 Dead After Car Rams Into Parked Truck In Gujarat
5 killed in Gujarat accident along highway.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

5 Dead After Car Rams Into Parked Truck In Gujarat
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T12:29:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 12:29 pm

Five people were killed after a driver of the car they were travelling in lost control over it, following which it rammed into a truck parked along the highway in Gujarat’s Morbi district, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the incident occurred during wee hours on Thursday near Timbdi village on Morbi-Maliya highway.

"The accident took place when five men were going in the car towards Morbi town from Maliya. All of them died on the spot. The Morbi taluka police are conducting further investigation into the incident," the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Anand Shekhawat, Tarachand Barala, Ashok Bileda, Vijendra Singh and Pavan Mistry, the police said, adding that it was not clear who was driving the car.

A primary probe into the incident revealed that all the deceased were involved in transport business in Morbi, located around 200 km from Ahmedabad, and originally belonged to Rajasthan, police sources said. (With PTI inputs)

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Gujarat Accidents Highways and Roads National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

West Bengal Man Arrested For Spreading Communal Hate On WhatsApp Ahead Of Bhawanipur By-polls

West Bengal Man Arrested For Spreading Communal Hate On WhatsApp Ahead Of Bhawanipur By-polls

Indian Fishermen Attacked By Sri Lankan Navy Near Tamil Nadu Coast: Officials

Jadavpur University To Vaccinate Students With Covid-19 Vaccines For Free

Bombay HC To Hear Anil Deshmukh’s Plea In Money Laundering Case Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

India, Japan Can’t Be Part Of AUKUS: US

Pestered Over Breastfeeding, Mother ‘Kills’ Her Baby In Chhattisgarh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from India

UP Police Makes Third Arrest In Seer Narendra Giri's Death Case

UP Police Makes Third Arrest In Seer Narendra Giri's Death Case

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

Covishield Certificate Recognition: UK Says, Working On 'Phased Approach' With India

India Logs 31,923 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days

India Logs 31,923 New Covid-19 Infections, Active Cases Lowest In 187 Days

Ease International Travel By Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates: PM Modi

Ease International Travel By Mutual Recognition Of Vaccine Certificates: PM Modi

Read More from Outlook

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / The trilateral security alliance—AUKUS among Australia, UK and US is seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court said the decision on the pleas into the Pegasus snooping row will be announced next week.

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

PTI / The 26-year-old returned to action post-injury layoff with a blistering unbeaten 47 in Delhi Capitals' eight-wicket win over SRH in Dubai.

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Outlook Web Desk / A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned to October 9 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Advertisement