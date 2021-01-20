350th Parkash Purab Of Guru Gobind Singh: PM Modi Pays Tributes To Revered Sikh Saint

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to revered Sikh saint Guru Gobind Singh on his 354th birth anniversary. “Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s life was devoted to creating a just and inclusive society,” PM Modi said while paying homage to the Sikh leader.

Guru Gobind Singh, the last of the ten Sikh Gurus, was a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher.

While the saint was born on December 22, 1666 in Patna, Bihar, his birth anniversary is celebrated today because his devotees follow the Nanakshahi calendar, according to which the saint’s birth anniversary falls on January 20th this year. Interestingly, it was observed on January 2, last year.

Guru Gobind Singh was unwavering when it came to upholding his principles, Modi further said. "We also recall his courage and sacrifices," the prime minister said and tagged a video of his address in the past highlighting Guru Gobind Singh's efforts for creating an inclusive society and his valour.

"The Guru Sahibs have a special Kripa on me that the 350th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji took place during the tenure of our Government. I recall the grand celebrations in Patna, where I also had the opportunity to go and pay my respects," Modi said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings on occasion and said the saint’s name epitomises courage and compassion.

The Guru's teachings are eternally relevant and will continue to inspire generations to come, the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu.

"My heartiest greetings on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today. Guru Ji's name epitomises courage, compassion and service of society," Naidu said.

(With PTI inputs)

