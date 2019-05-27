3 Suspects Arrested Over Killing Of Smriti Irani's Aide In Amethi

﻿
Surendra Singh, a close aide of newly-elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani was shot dead in Amethi on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 May 2019
Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Baraulia, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at his residence, on Saturday.
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a close aide of newly elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani, police said on Monday.

"We have arrested three suspects in the Amethi murder case, while two suspects are still absconding," Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh told reporters in Lucknow.

"As many as seven persons were taken into custody and they were interrogated. Among those, there were three who were linked with the incident," Singh said.

"As of now, two accused persons are still absconding and we are tracking them," the DGP said.

Surendra Singh, 50, a former head of Baraulia village, around 25 km from the Amethi district headquarters, was shot at around 11.30 pm on Saturday. Singh was referred to a Lucknow hospital but succumbed during treatment.

 (PTI)

