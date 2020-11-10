27-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Journalist Hacked To Death By Alleged Drug Dealers

A 27-year-old television journalist in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram district was hacked to death on Sunday, allegedly by a gang of drug dealers who suspected that he had alerted the authorities about them, police told NDTV.

Isravel Moses was asked to come out of his house and was then killed. Police have arrested four men who were a part of a gang involved in the alleged sale of encroached land and selling drugs around a local lake, police said.

According to the father of the victim, the district police did not take any action on his son's complaint that his life was in danger.

Police, however, denied the charge.

Senior journalist, Bharathi Tamizhan, has slammed the police over the allegation.

"Moses had received a death threat after he reported on anti-social activities including sale of ganja in areas under Somangalam police station limits. His murder has happened amid inaction by police. This murder for news highlights the shameful lack of security for journalists in Tamil Nadu," she said in a statement.

