﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  2,500 Rare, Stolen Books Recovered From SP Leader Azam Khan's University

2,500 Rare, Stolen Books Recovered From SP Leader Azam Khan's University

Investigation in the case began on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of 250 years old Oriental College in Rampur, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, lodged an FIR alleging over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
2,500 Rare, Stolen Books Recovered From SP Leader Azam Khan's University
SP MP Azam Khan
File Photo
2,500 Rare, Stolen Books Recovered From SP Leader Azam Khan's University
outlookindia.com
2019-07-31T19:19:37+0530

During a raid conducted at SP leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, 2,500 rare and stolen books were recovered officials said on Wednesday. 

"The raids which started yesterday (Tuesday) continued today. Rare books have been recovered there," Director General of Police OP Singh told PTI.

Presently 50 boxes of 2,500 rare books with stamps have been recovered, a senior official said, adding the probe in the matter is on.

The recovered books are ancient and valuable, he said.

Investigation in the case began on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of 250 years old Oriental College in Rampur, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, lodged an FIR alleging over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan's MLA son was detained on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing officials during the raid operation triggering a protest by party workers.

SP MLA from Suar Assembly seat Abdullah Azam has been detained for obstructing the raids and creating hurdles in government work, Rampur SP Ajaypal Sharma said.

Later, IG, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar said Abdullah is being released on personal bond.

Samajwadi party leader and Lucknow MP Azam Khan is the founder and chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

(With PTI inputs)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Azam Khan Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath National
Next Story : Sourav Ganguly Shoots Straight, Reminds Everyone What Rights India Captain Virat Kohli Has In Coach Selection
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters