2,500 Rare, Stolen Books Recovered From SP Leader Azam Khan's University

During a raid conducted at SP leader Azam Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur, 2,500 rare and stolen books were recovered officials said on Wednesday.

"The raids which started yesterday (Tuesday) continued today. Rare books have been recovered there," Director General of Police OP Singh told PTI.

Presently 50 boxes of 2,500 rare books with stamps have been recovered, a senior official said, adding the probe in the matter is on.

The recovered books are ancient and valuable, he said.

Investigation in the case began on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of 250 years old Oriental College in Rampur, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, lodged an FIR alleging over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan's MLA son was detained on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing officials during the raid operation triggering a protest by party workers.

SP MLA from Suar Assembly seat Abdullah Azam has been detained for obstructing the raids and creating hurdles in government work, Rampur SP Ajaypal Sharma said.

Later, IG, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar said Abdullah is being released on personal bond.

Samajwadi party leader and Lucknow MP Azam Khan is the founder and chancellor of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

