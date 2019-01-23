Supreme Court Grants Bail To Four Convicts In 2002 Naroda Patiya Case

﻿
The convicts identified as Umeshbhai Bharwad, Rajkumar, Harshad and Prakashbhai Rathod are currently serving a 10-year jail term for arson and rioting.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2019
PTI Photo
2019-01-23T11:21:03+0530

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted bail to four convicts in the Naroda Patiya case which is considered to be one of the worst massacres in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar Tuesday granted bail to the four convicts -- Umeshbhai Surabhai Bharwad, Rajkumar, Padmendrasinh Jaswantsinh Rajput and Harshad alias Mungda Jila Govind Chhara Parmar.

The Gujarat High Court had on April 20 last year upheld the conviction of 12 out of the 29 accused who were pronounced guilty on various charges by the trial court and had acquitted 17 others, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani.

The rioting had taken place on February 28, 2002, in the Naroda Patiaya area of Ahmedabad where a mob had killed 97 people, most of them from a minority community.

The massacre had taken place a day after the torching of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra, which had triggered state-wide riots.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

