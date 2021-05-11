May 11, 2021
Poshan
18 States To Get Direct, Steady Supply Of Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

Remain committed to supply vaccine directly to 18 states, says pharma major

Outlook Web Bureau 11 May 2021, Last Updated at 10:53 pm
On April 29, Bharat Biotech had slashed the price of Covaxin for states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600.
Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it has been supplying its vaccine, Covaxin, directly to 18 states since May 1 and will continue to do so.

"COVAXIN has been directly supplied to 18 states since May 1st. Unflinching in our efforts, we will continue the steady supply of our #vaccine," Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.

The states include Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, the Hyderabad-based firm added.

The company is supplying its vaccine to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Bharat Biotech has commenced direct supply of Covaxin with effect from May 1 to several states based on the allocations received by the central government, the company's joint managing director Suchitra Ella had earlier said.

On April 29, Bharat Biotech had slashed the price of Covaxin for states to Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600.

This followed widespread criticism of its pricing policy as it sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose.

India has expanded its Covid-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.

(With PTI inputs)

