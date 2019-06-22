﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  11-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

11-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao

The girl, who was sleeping outside her house, was found missing when her father woke up in the middle of the night.

IANS 22 June 2019
11-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao
Image used for representational purpose only.
11-Year-Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao
outlookindia.com
2019-06-22T15:05:49+0530

An 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The incident took place on Friday in Safipur police circle.

The girl, who was sleeping outside her house, was found missing when her father woke up in the middle of the night.

"Initially, I thought that she might have gone to nearby fields to answer nature's call. However, when she did not return for long, I along with my family and neighbours launched a search and found my daughter's body lying in an orchard. Her head was badly crushed with bricks," he said.

The girl's naked body was found later which bore injury marks around her neck and private parts.

Unnao Superintendent of Police M.P. Verma said that a case of rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered. He said teams had been formed to arrest the accused and the body had been sent for post mortem.

READ MORE IN:
IANS Unnao Uttar Pradesh National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Batons For Hooligans And Bullets For Innocents': BJP Delegation Visits Violence-Hit Bhatpara In Bengal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From IANS
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters