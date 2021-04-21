Watch: Oxygen Tank Leaks At Nashik Govt Hospital; 22 Covid-19 Patients Dead

As many as 22 Covid-19 patients died at a hospital in Nashik on Wednesday after one of the oxygen tanks in the facility leaked, officials said adding that the patients were on ventilator support.

Responding to the incident Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government will conduct a probe.

The incident occurred at a hospital being run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

"As per the current information, 22 people have died due to the interrupted supply of oxygen at the Zakir Hussain municipal hospital. The patients were on ventilators as well as on oxygen supply, which got interrupted after the leakage in the oxygen supply tank," district collector Suraj Mandhare said.

A video of oxygen purportedly leaking from the storage plant has gone viral on social media since this morning.

#WATCH | An Oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. Officials are present at the spot, operation to contain the leak is underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/zsxnJscmBp — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

Some relatives of the deceased Covid-19 patients have alleged that the "lowered supply of oxygen" claimed the lives of their kin.

(With PTI inputs)

