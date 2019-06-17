India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs in their group match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. With that India continued to rule the world's biggest cricket rivalry, making it 7-0 in the World Cup.

Here's how Pakistani fans reacted:

Sajjad Sadiq, editor of the Pak Passion website, summed up in one picture.

Kamran Akmal hailed Rohit Sharma's performance while also congratulating Virat Kohli.

Brilliant ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¯under-pressure @ImRo45 big match big inning & congratulations to @imVkohli for achieving a milestone of fastest 11000 runs what a player you are unbelievable #IndiaVsPakistan #CWC2019 — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) June 16, 2019

Sports journalist Rehanul Haq did not fail to see the lighter sight of rain stoppages.

Lol covers coming off, is barish ne aur kuch nahi kiya, bus umeedoon per pani pher diya hai. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 16, 2019

He also used the opportunity to state the obvious.

Kohli ODI hundreds= 41



Entire Pak team= 41 hundreds



That’s is just one example of the difference in quality b/w the two teams. I know as Pak fans, this is difficult to watch but India are currently a far superior team. Pak will need to play out of their skin to beat this India — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 16, 2019

Legendary Shoaib Akhtar dabbled in crystal gazing.

We need a miracle to chase this down. May Allah help our boys chase this total and change history. Come on guys, we are with you. #PakvsInd #cwc2019 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 16, 2019

Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen also made a demand.

There are no quick fixes. Pakistan Cricket cant improve unless Domestic Cricket improves. #DomesticReform — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) June 16, 2019

Even minister Shireen Mazari was forced to openly trash the team.

Hate to admit it but today there was a professional well-gelled cricket team that was the Indian team & a bunch of stragglers disconnected & led by a yawning captain that passed for the Pak team! Winning & losing r part of the game but there must be a modicum of professionalism! — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) June 16, 2019

Fans chose to troll skipper Sarfaraz, veteran Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik Just miss his double century by 200 runs. pic.twitter.com/vfBHIZucyw — Muhammad Amir Hanif (@ChAmir9499) June 16, 2019

But the best reaction came from South African cricketer Morne Morkel.

I’m afraid it’s good night Pakistan.. The blue machine marches on!!! #PakistanVsIndia — Morne Morkel (@mornemorkel65) June 16, 2019

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed put India into bat. But his move, made against the expressed desire of Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup winning captain Imran Khan, backfired as India, powered by Rohit Sharma's 140 (113), set a target of 337.

Pakistan, in reply, reached 166/6 in 35 overs before rain caused a temporary halt to the proceedings. On resumption, their revised target was 302 and they had to chase it down in 40 overs. Only managing to reach 212/6, they fell to their third defeat of the tournament.