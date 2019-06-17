﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IND Vs PAK, Cricket World Cup: Don't Mistake Tears For Rain! How Pakistan Reacted After Yet Another Defeat To India

IND Vs PAK, Cricket World Cup: Don't Mistake Tears For Rain! How Pakistan Reacted After Yet Another Defeat To India

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed put India into bat. But his move, made against the expressed desire of Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket legend Imran Khan, backfired as India set a 337-run target then humbled the 1992 champions by 89 runs

Outlook Web Bureau 17 June 2019
IND Vs PAK, Cricket World Cup: Don't Mistake Tears For Rain! How Pakistan Reacted After Yet Another Defeat To India
Pakistan suffered their seventh successive loss to India in Cricket World Cup.
Screengrab: Twitter
IND Vs PAK, Cricket World Cup: Don't Mistake Tears For Rain! How Pakistan Reacted After Yet Another Defeat To India
outlookindia.com
2019-06-17T12:34:47+0530
Also Read

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 89 runs in their group match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. With that India continued to rule the world's biggest cricket rivalry, making it 7-0 in the World Cup.

Highlights | Report | Scorecard | Points Table

Here's how Pakistani fans reacted:

Sajjad Sadiq, editor of the Pak Passion website, summed up in one picture.

Kamran Akmal hailed Rohit Sharma's performance while also congratulating Virat Kohli.

Sports journalist Rehanul Haq did not fail to see the lighter sight of rain stoppages.

He also used the opportunity to state the obvious.

Legendary Shoaib Akhtar dabbled in crystal gazing.

Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen also made a demand.

Even minister Shireen Mazari was forced to openly trash the team.

Fans chose to troll skipper Sarfaraz, veteran Shoaib Malik

But the best reaction came from South African cricketer Morne Morkel.

After winning the toss, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed put India into bat. But his move, made against the expressed desire of Pakistan Prime Minister and World Cup winning captain Imran Khan, backfired as India, powered by Rohit Sharma's 140 (113), set a target of 337.

Pakistan, in reply, reached 166/6 in 35 overs before rain caused a temporary halt to the proceedings. On resumption, their revised target was 302 and they had to chase it down in 40 overs. Only managing to reach 212/6, they fell to their third defeat of the tournament.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sarfaraz Ahmed Imran Khan (Pakistan PM) Rohit Sharma Pakistan India Vs Pakistan ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Maruti Suzuki Alto Leads Segment Despite Massive Drop In Monthly Demand In May 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters