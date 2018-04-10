Uttar Pradesh: After Social Media Outrage, Ambedkar's Statue Re-Painted Blue By BSP Leader

After social media outrage over the installation of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar saffron statue in Uttar Pradesh's Badon district, BSP leaders re-painted the statue in Blue.

#WATCH Badaun: The damaged statue of BR Ambedkar which was rebuilt and painted saffron, re-painted blue by BSP Leader Himendra Gautam. pic.twitter.com/Tntf7shNAN Advertisement opens in new window — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 10, 2018

This Ambedkar statue in Badaun's Dugraiyya village was vandalised recently.

It has, however, now been rebuilt in presence of the district police officers.

On that note, from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office to various other spots, the colour saffron has become a defining feature of the state.

The state has been draped in this colour hue ever since the Yogi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government came into the power.

ANI