10 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:42 am National

Uttar Pradesh: After Social Media Outrage, Ambedkar's Statue Re-Painted Blue By BSP Leader

Outlook Web Bureau
Image Credit: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2018-04-10T12:18:07+0530

After social media outrage over the installation of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar saffron statue in Uttar Pradesh's Badon district, BSP leaders re-painted the statue in Blue.

 

This Ambedkar statue in Badaun's Dugraiyya village was vandalised recently.

It has, however, now been rebuilt in presence of the district police officers.

On that note, from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office to various other spots, the colour saffron has become a defining feature of the state.

The state has been draped in this colour hue ever since the Yogi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government came into the power. 

ANI

