If Elected To Power Will Build Highways, Mend Roads In Mizoram: Rajnath Singh

The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the Centre would ensure passage of an amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, providing more power to the autonomous district councils of Mizoram.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 November 2018
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the BJP, if voted to power, would upgrade the road infrastructure in the state within six months.

He alleged that the Congress government had not done anything to bring about development in Mizoram.

Addressing an election rally, he said the condition of roads in the north eastern state has gone from bad to worse under the Congress rule.

"The BJP, if elected to power, will build highways and mend roads in the state within six months. The poll-bound state probably has the worst road infrastructure in the country even after a decade of Congress rule," Singh said.

The minister also asserted that the Centre would ensure passage of an amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, providing more power to the autonomous district councils of Mizoram.

"If the two BJP nominees in the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) are elected to power, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre will be able to push for an amendment to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure more autonomy to the district councils," he said.

MADC, one of the three autonomous district councils within the state, has its headquarters in Siaha.

Under the Sixth Schedule, the Constitution gives special provisions to the administration of tribal areas in the four north eastern states of Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura.

Mizoram will vote on November 28 to elect a new government, but its picture-postcard hilltop capital Aizawl seems disinterested in the democratic process.

There are 40 assembly seats with an estimated 7.6 lakh registered voters in the state, where the Congress has been in power since 2008.

Singh, who arrived in Mizoram around noon, is set to address two more rallies at Chawngte within Chakma Autonomous District Council and Damparengpui village in Mamit district, along the Bangladesh border.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Rajnath Singh Narendra Modi Mizoram BJP Congress Assembly Elections 2018 National

