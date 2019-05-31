﻿
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan shared a post on Twitter ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against West Indies, asking Sarfaraz Ahmed & Co to give their very best without the fear of losing

Outlook Web Bureau 31 May 2019
Imran Khan famously led Pakistan to 1992 ICC Cricket World Cup win
Composite: AP And File Photos
2019-05-31T17:28:08+0530

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's call to give 100 percent and fight to the last ball in an inspirational message ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 opener against West Indies has little effect on Men in Green.

Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to 1992 World Cup win, shared a post on Twitter asking his boys to give their very best without the fear of losing.

But his message seemed to have no bearing on the match at Trent Bridge as Pakistan were struggling against the Windies pace battery. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co managed just 105 runs – their second-lowest total in World Cup – against a very strong Windies batting side, which has the likes of Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, etc.

Pakistan's lowest total was 74 against England in 1992.

Put into bat, Pakistan started off to a poor start, losing opener Imam-ul-Haq in the third over to Sheldon Cottrell. And they never recovered from it, losing wickets at quick succession. Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam were the top scorers, 22 each.

This is their 11th meeting in the World Cup with the Windies on course to register their eighth win.

