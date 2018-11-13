Stan Lee: The Real Superhero Of Marvel Entertainment

Related Stories Marvel Comics Co-Creator Stan Lee Dies At 95

The legendary comic book writer Stan Lee, the man who brought super-heroes alive and created the Spider-man, X-Men, the Avengers and Black Panther died on Monday in Los Angeles.

Lee, born Stanley Lieber on December 28, 1922, began his career in 1939 and joined the Marvel Comics in 1961, Xinhua reported.

He is considered as one of the most legendary names in the history of comic books and the leading creative force behind the rise of Marvel Comics creating parallel realities in the real world. He co-created iconic fictional characters such as Spider-Man, X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and many more.

Those superheroes have been adapted into blockbuster films that opened doors to people from all generations to be a part of these fandoms, most of which were made after Disney acquired Marvel in a 4-billion-dollar deal in 2009.

In a statement, Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company said Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created.

"A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect," said Iger.

He added that the scale of Lee's imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect." –Bob Igerhttps://t.co/pLTKx1R0dF pic.twitter.com/Uj9fqHpZXg — Disney (@Disney) November 12, 2018

"Marvel and the entire Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer their undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within their halls. Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there," according to the statement.

Marvel also paid tribute to Lee on its website by putting on one of Lee's famous quotes, together with his photo.

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018

The quote goes, "I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic-book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realize: entertainment is one of the most important things in people's lives. Without it, they might go off the deep end. I feel that if you're able to entertain, you're doing a good thing."

Those who were once involved in Marvel film making mourned the death of Lee on social networks together with Lee's fans.

Chris Evans, the American actor known for his superhero roles as the Captain America and Human Torch, said on Twitter that there will never be another Stan Lee.

"For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!" Evans tweeted.

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk also tweeted about Lee.

"The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever," he wrote.

Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018

IANS