I Can Play Cricket For Next Seven Years, Will Start From Scratch Again: Sreesanth After HC Verdict

Cricketer Sreesanth today said he can play cricket for next seven years in his first reaction to the Kerala High Court verdict that lifted the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

Speaking to reporters outside the court premises, Sreesanth said he will start from the scratch again.

Excerpts from his media interaction:

Are you happy about the verdict?

I am definitely happy about the verdict. I am really thankful to the Kerala High Court and my lawyer. This was a difficult case against a big organization. I had been waiting patiently. A lot of people have supported me. I am thankful to all of them.

Are you hopeful of playing again for the Indian team?

Definitely! I am only 34 now. I can play cricket for next 6-7 years with my fitness and God’s blessings. Rest depends on my performance. I am getting support from all. I have to play at club and state levels again. I am sure I can do it.

But, KCA (Kerala Cricket Association) has to take a decision on this?

Yes. Selectors and the KCA have to take a decision. I will patiently wait for that. I have done what I could do from my part. Rest depends on God’s grace.

So, what’s next for Sreesanth now?

I have to retain match fitness as soon as possible. Ranji Trophy is due soon. I have to come to the selection process at the earliest. I had an opportunity to Kerala coach Dav Whatmore. He had told me that a bowler like Sreesanth would always be welcome to the team. I told him that I will be back with God’s grace after my ban gets lifted. I have to play for the state and perform well, then for the south zone. I have to go through the same (processes). I have to start from the scratches.

Will you play for the Scottish League?

Only five more matches are pending there. (My playing there) depends on the visa approval etc.

The Indian team has already got good bowlers. So, how hopeful are you (for a re-entry)?

The Indian team is playing well. I am not thinking that far. My first responsibility is to retain fitness and perform well. A lot of people prayed for me. It (the verdict) is a big relief after a lot of suffering for no guilt of mine.