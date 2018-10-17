Hyatt Gun Row: Ashish Pandey Threatened To Kill Me, Victim Tells Police

Gaurav Kanwar, ex-Congress MLA's son, who was threatened by the son of a former BSP MP at Delhi’s Hyatt Hotel said the accused pulled out his gun and shouted, "I will kill you" which "scared" him to the extent that he did not approach the police, he said in a statement.

A video of the incident that occurred early on Sunday went viral on social media resulting in a massive public outrage prompting the police to step in and launch a hunt for the accused Ashish Pandey who has since been missing.

In his statement, Kanwar told the police that he had gone to Hyatt Regency hotel on October 13 for dinner with a friend when he found himself at the receiving end of the former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP's son's hooliganism.

"When we sat down to eat, my friend complained that she was not feeling well and wanted to vomit. She asked me to assist her till the washroom. I held the door and she was puking. No assistant was inside," the victim said in the complaint.

"Three drunk girls walked to the washroom and started abusing me. I stepped back and called hotel security to assist my friend," he added.

Kanwar further said that within a few minutes, three to four men walked up to him and hurled abuses at him but he preferred to stay quiet and asked the hotel staff to assist.

The drunk girls also abused and screaming at my friend who was then assisted out of the washroom by the staff, he said adding, that they went back to their table to finish their meal.

However, the couple decided to leave shortly after as they were "scared", Kanwar said.

As the couple exited the hotel and waited for their car at the porch, Pandey and his friends approached them and again hurled abuses at them, the victim said.

"The man in pink pants (Pandey) walked (up) to me and showed me his gun, and shouted 'I will kill you'. I requested him not to fight and asked the hotel staff to intervene," Kanwar alleged.

"The man (Pandey) got out of his car (again) and pointed his gun at me and said 'I will kill you', 'I am from Lucknow'," Kanwar added stressing that he repeatedly urged Pandey not to shoot or fight.

"The girls (with Pandey) started showing the finger to my friend and she also did the same," he added.

Kanwar said that he could not muster the courage to approach the police as he was "scared" for his life.

"I did not go to the police to report the incident as I was scared for my life and didn't want my family to be threatened. I have a small child," Kanwar said as he sought police protection.

The accused is the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey and brother of sitting BSP legislator from Jalalpur, Uttar Pradesh Ritesh Pandey. Hailing from Lucknow, he was booked for brandishing a gun and threatening people.

A 'look out circular' has been issued against Pandey, police said.

