Honeypreet Insan Likely To Move Delhi High Court For Anticipatory Bail

Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of jailed Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, is likely to move the Delhi High Court for an anticipatory bail.

Honeypreet Insan has been on the run following the conviction of Ram Rahim Singh in two rape cases.

Earlier, Honeypreet's lawyer Pradeep Arya claimed that she visited his office today to sign the anticipatory bail application.

Arya told ANI that Honeypreet was in constant contact with him and that he would move the Delhi High Court tomorrow seeking bail for his client.

"It took time for her to decide I guess. As soon she contacted us we took necessary steps. Honeypreet came today in the afternoon at my office in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar to sign the bail papers," he said.

When questioned about Honeypreet's whereabouts, Arya said that he has no clue about it.

He said that Honeypreet is very upset with the conviction of Dera Chief and the 'irresponsible' presentation of her relation with Ram Rahim.

"We are requesting for urgent hearing. Primarily she has been charged for treason. The charges farmed against her are incorrect," Arya said.

As per Honeypreet's lawyer case has been filed against her under section 151, 152, 153, 120B, 121A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Haryana Police on September 18 released a 'wanted list' of 43 people, over violence lashed after conviction of the Dera chief in two rape cases. The list had Honeypreet Insan, on the top.

Haryana witnessed uproar by Dera Sacha Sauda followers after Ram Rahim was convicted in the rape cases by the special CBI court on August 25, leaving about 41 people dead and injuring more than 250 people.

